Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Provides value on both sides of ball Wednesday
Parsons tallied five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 110-89 victory over the Grizzlies.
While Parsons wasn't on the floor long, the main concern for the Grizzlies will be keeping him healthy heading into the regular season, as he played just 34 games last year while dealing with knee problems. He projects to be the team's No. 3 option on offense heading into 2017-18 and could see time at small forward and power forward.
