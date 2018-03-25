Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable for Monday

Parsons (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Parsons sat out Saturday's game against the Lakers while dealing with lingering soreness in his knee, and his status for Monday remains up in the air. With the regular season drawing to a close, the Grizzlies likely won't be looking to force Parsons back onto the floor, but they should provide an update on his status following shootaround in the morning.