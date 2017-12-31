Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable for Sunday
Parsons (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Parsons sat out the first contest of this weekend's back-to-back set Saturday, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff says he's still unsure if the veteran forward will be able to suit up Sunday as his right knee discomfort lingers. James Ennis and Jarell Martin would likely be the main beneficiaries of additional playing time if Parsons is unable to go.
