Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable Monday vs. Suns
Parsons (knee) is day-to-day and should be considered questionable for Monday's contest against the Suns.
Parsons continues to deal with right knee soreness that has kept him out for the past 13 games. More word on his status for Monday's contest should arrive as the game draws nearer.
