Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable Wednesday vs. Thunder
Parsons (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Parsons has already missed the past 20 games due to lingering knee soreness, but could return to the court for limited action Wednesday before the Grizzlies enter the All-Star break. Look for more updates to come either after Wednesday morning shootaround or just before tip-off.
