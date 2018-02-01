Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Remains out Thursday
Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
With the Grizzlies playing a back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday, Parson's absence on both nights doesn't come as a surprise. Thursday will be the 16th straight game Parsons has missed as he continues to deal with soreness in his right knee. Memphis, however, could have frontcourt help on the way, with both James Ennis (calf) and JaMychal Green (ankle) listed as questionable for Thursday's game after extended absences.
