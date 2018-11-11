Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Remains sidelined Monday
Parsons (knee) won't play Monday against the Jazz.
Parsons is still being bothered by right knee soreness, so he'll be held out for Monday's contest. He should be a game-time decision Wednesday in Milwaukee.
