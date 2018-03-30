Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Resting Friday

Parsons will be rested for Friday's game against Utah.

The Grizzlies will continue to be cautious with Parsons' workload, given both their place in the standings, as well as Parsons' medical history. The 29-year-old, who played a combined 37 minutes over the team's last two games, could return to action Sunday in Portland.

