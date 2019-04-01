Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Resurgence continues

Parsons posted 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in the Grizzlies' 113-96 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Parsons finished as the second-leading scorer on the night with both Mike Conley and Jonas Valanciunas sitting due to ankle injuries, the latter suffering his in the third quarter. Parsons finally hit his stride during the latter portion of March, as he's now scored in double digits on five occasions over the last eight games. Considering how much time the veteran missed this season, he's likely to continue logging a solid amount of minutes off the bench for what remains of the campaign.