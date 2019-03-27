Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Role increasing
Parsons posted eight points (3-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 115-103 win over the Thunder.
Parsons has seen at least 20 minutes in each of the past five games, as he's been getting more run in the wake of injuries to his teammates. Across this stretch, he's averaging 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 45.1 percent shooting. Parsons could function as a deep league flier for the fantasy playoffs, and he's also a viable punt option in DFS.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Minimal impact since return•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Makes return Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will be part of rotation•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: May not rejoin rotation right away•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: To rejoin rotation after break•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Leaving team indefintely•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.