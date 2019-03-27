Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Role increasing

Parsons posted eight points (3-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 115-103 win over the Thunder.

Parsons has seen at least 20 minutes in each of the past five games, as he's been getting more run in the wake of injuries to his teammates. Across this stretch, he's averaging 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 45.1 percent shooting. Parsons could function as a deep league flier for the fantasy playoffs, and he's also a viable punt option in DFS.