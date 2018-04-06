Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out for rest of season
Parsons (knee) will miss the final four games of the regular season, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Parsons had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, but now that he is set to undergo knee injections this week to help with the lingering knee soreness, he'll officially be done for the season. It was yet another injury-plagued season for Parsons, who has now only played in 70 games over the last two years with the Grizzlies and is averaging under 20 minutes per game in those contests. If Parsons is ever going to be a productive NBA talent again, getting healthy is going to have to be his number one priority.
