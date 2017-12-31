Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out vs. Kings
Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Parsons will be held out of Sunday's tilt as he continues to deal with a sore right knee, marking his fifth absence in the last eight games. With Parsons out, look for James Ennis and Jarell Martin to benefit from increased playing time. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Expected to be available•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Starts against Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...