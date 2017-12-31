Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out vs. Kings

Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Parsons will be held out of Sunday's tilt as he continues to deal with a sore right knee, marking his fifth absence in the last eight games. With Parsons out, look for James Ennis and Jarell Martin to benefit from increased playing time. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Clippers.

