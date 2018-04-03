Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday
Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans.
Parsons will get the night off to nurse soreness in both knees after being rested the past two games. With Parsons sidelined, look for Dillon Brooks, Ben McLemore, and Jarell Martin to all continue to see an uptick in minutes.
