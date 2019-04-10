Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday
Parsons (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
With Parsons officially out, the Grizzlies will only have nine players available for their regular season finale. In a fairly surprising turn of events, Parsons has appeared in 22 straights games for Memphis while playing about 20 minutes per game off the bench, so it will be a well-deserved night off for him.
