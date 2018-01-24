Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Spurs
Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.
Make it 12 consecutive missed contests for Parsons, who continues to be hampered by a lingering knee injury. The Grizzlies could be very thin down low Wednesday night, with JaMychal Green (ankle) also out and Jarell Martin (knee, ankle) questionable. Parsons will continue to be monitored on a game-to-game basis, with his next opportunity to return coming Friday against the Clippers.
