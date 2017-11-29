Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Spurs

Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

The report indicates that Parsons is sitting out to reduce the soreness in his right knee, so it doesn't sound like anything overly serious. That said, with the Grizzlies heading into a back-to-back set to start the weekend on Friday and Saturday, it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out at least one of those contests as well. With Parsons out, look for James Ennis, Tyreke Evans and Dillon Brooks to pick up more minutes.