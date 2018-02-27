Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Suns

Parsons (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Parsons will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to illness, as the veteran has yet to take the court since the All-Star break. JaMychal Green will likely start at small forward, with Dillion Brooks expected to take over at shooting guard with Tyreke Evans (rib) also out. Deyonta Davis (ankle) and Wayne Selden (knee) will also miss the contest, which leaves the Grizzlies a bit thin, so Ben McLemore and Myke Henry could potentially see some extra run off the bench at small forward.