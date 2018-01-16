Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday
Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Parsons continues to nurse a sore right knee, and Wednesday will mark his eighth consecutive absence. Expect the likes of Jarell Martin and Dillon Brooks to continue to pick up increased minutes, as could James Ennis (calf), if he's ultimately cleared to play.
