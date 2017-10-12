Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scoreless in 12 minutes Wednesday
Parsons was scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over 12 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason loss to the Rockets and added two rebounds and one assist.
Parsons has come up empty in the scoring column in his last two exhibitions, but he's only played a combined 22 minutes over that stretch. The seven-year veteran is being brought along slowly during the exhibition slate after injuries decimated his 2016-17 campaign, and is likely to start the regular season on some type of minutes limit, especially considering the Grizzlies boast a capable backup small forward option in James Ennis.
