Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss

Parsons had 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 loss to the Knicks.

Parsons was not listed on the injury report after missing three of the last four games to rest and recover from soreness in his right knee and ankle. He has scored in double figures during three straight games, but Parsons is yet to see more than 25 minutes through 19 appearances in 2017-18. Unless or until that changes, Parsons might be tough to trust outside of deeper leagues.