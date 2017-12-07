Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss
Parsons had 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 loss to the Knicks.
Parsons was not listed on the injury report after missing three of the last four games to rest and recover from soreness in his right knee and ankle. He has scored in double figures during three straight games, but Parsons is yet to see more than 25 minutes through 19 appearances in 2017-18. Unless or until that changes, Parsons might be tough to trust outside of deeper leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will be sidelined two games•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Considered questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Game-time call for Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.