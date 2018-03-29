Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's win
Parsons chipped in 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Trail Blazers.
Parsons reached double figures in scoring for the second time in his last four appearances, and his minutes have gone up by one across each of his last four tilts (from 16 up to 19). It's tough to imagine Parsons providing a ton of production over the final seven games of 2017-18, but perhaps the goal is to build some steady momentum heading into the offseason.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores three points in return•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Monday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Off Saturday's injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will be rested Thursday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.