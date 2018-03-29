Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's win

Parsons chipped in 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Parsons reached double figures in scoring for the second time in his last four appearances, and his minutes have gone up by one across each of his last four tilts (from 16 up to 19). It's tough to imagine Parsons providing a ton of production over the final seven games of 2017-18, but perhaps the goal is to build some steady momentum heading into the offseason.