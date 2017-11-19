Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores 17 points in start

Parsons got a rare start on Saturday, as he tallied 17 points (7-9 FG) and two rebounds across 25 minutes in a 105-83 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Parsons has now played 25 minutes in back-to-back games, which are his two highest totals of the season. He appears to have found his shot too, combining to go 12-of-16 from the field in those two games. The direct correlation with this increase in minutes is the absence of Mike Conley, whose expected to miss at least two weeks due to an Achilles' injury. As long as Conley is out, Parsons should continue to start and see over 20 minutes per game.