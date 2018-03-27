Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores three points in return

Parsons finished with three points on 1-of-3 shooting while adding five assists and three rebounds in 18 minutes during Monday's 101-93 victory over the Timberwolves.

Parsons made his return after a two-game absence due to a knee injury. In limited minutes he wasn't able to produce much and seems as though he may never be the player he once was. He belongs on the waivers in all formats. Don't be tempted by the name.