Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Set to start season in bench role
Parsons will start the 2017-18 campaign coming off the bench, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Parsons is slated to make $23.1 million during the upcoming campaign, and while that's starter's money, coach David Fizdale will opt to bring his oft-injured forward off the bench at both forward spots. He was limited to just 34 games last season due to a left knee injury and has dealt with multiple other injuries throughout his career, so this very well could be a way for the team to limit his workload throughout the season. In moving to the bench, Parsons' value takes yet another hit, though he was already an extremely risky option due to his injury history. It may be wise to avoid him until a defined role is evident.
