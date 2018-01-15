Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Sidelined again Monday
Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers.
Parsons' sore right knee will keep him on the bench for the seventh straight contest, but the Grizzlies still seem content to evaluate the forward on a game-to-game basis rather than labeling him out indefinitely. At any rate, his absence will leave more minutes to go around for starting power forward JaMychal Green and bench big men Jarell Martin and Deyonta Davis.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Friday vs. Denver•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Expected out Wednesday vs. New Orleans•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Friday vs. Washington•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out vs. Kings•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...