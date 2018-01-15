Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Sidelined again Monday

Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Parsons' sore right knee will keep him on the bench for the seventh straight contest, but the Grizzlies still seem content to evaluate the forward on a game-to-game basis rather than labeling him out indefinitely. At any rate, his absence will leave more minutes to go around for starting power forward JaMychal Green and bench big men Jarell Martin and Deyonta Davis.