Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Sitting out Sunday
Parsons will be rested for Sunday's game against Portland.
This will be the second straight game that Parsons has rested for. Look for Dillon Brooks, Ben McLemore, and Jarell Martin to see some extra minutes while Parsons is out. Parson's next chance to play will be on Wednesday against New Orleans.
