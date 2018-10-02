Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Starting at small forward

Parsons will start at small forward during Tuesday's preseason contest against the Rockets.

The starting small forward spot may be up for grabs, but Parsons will get the first crack at it. Due to injury, he appeared in just 36 games last season (34 the year prior) and averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.2 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories