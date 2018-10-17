Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Starting for opener
Parsons will start at small forward for Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers.
Though the Grizzlies signed Kyle Anderson to a four-year, $37.16 million contract over the summer, he'll come off the bench while Parsons starts. Parsons appeared in 36 games last year due to recurring injuries. He averaged 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.2 minutes.
