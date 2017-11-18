Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Starting Saturday vs. Rockets
Parsons will start Saturday against the Rockets.
Parsons makes his first start of the season Saturday night as James Ennis will head to the bench. Parsons has averaged just over 19 minutes per contest this season with the Grizzlies, but will likely see increased minutes as a starter.
