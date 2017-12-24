Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Starts against Clippers
Parsons will start at power forward in Saturday's game against the Clippers.
JaMychal Green (knee) will sit out for the first time since Nov. 13, opening up the new role for Parsons. Parsons has averaged 23.3 minutes per game so far in December, but has a chance to surpass that mark Saturday.
