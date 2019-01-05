Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Still inactive
Parsons (return from injury management) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
After an extended absence due to a knee injury, Parsons has been medically cleared to play for nearly two weeks but will continue to be held out of action indefinitely in what amounts to a coach's decision. Since signing a four-year, $94 million contract with the Grizzlies in the summer of 2016, Parsons has appeared in just 73 games and has shot 40.2 percent from the field in those contests.
