Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Still out Saturday

Parsons (knee/illness) will not play during Saturday's contest against the Pelicans.

Parsons will miss his 10th straight game Saturday while nursing right knee soreness. He remains without an official timetable for a return, so he should be considered day-to-day following Saturday's contest. Jarrell Martin and Dillon Brooks should continue seeing extra run in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories