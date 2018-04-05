Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: To be sidelined again Friday
Parsons (knee) is out for Friday's contest against the Kings.
Parsons will miss a fourth straight contest as a result of left knee soreness. Following Friday, the team will only have three games remaining for Parsons to take part in. The first of which is Sunday, when the Grizzlies face off against the Pistons.
