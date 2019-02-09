Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: To rejoin rotation after break

Parsons (not injury related) is expected to rejoin the Grizzlies' rotation after the All-Star break, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Parsons left the team indefinitely in early-January while his agent and management worked to structure a resolution for his future with the organization. Now that the trade deadline has passed without a move, he will rejoin the team following the All-Star break and is expected to be in the rotation. Knee injuries have severely limited Parsons' playing time and effectiveness in recent years, but with the Grizzlies poised to enter a rebuild, he could have a longer leash, if his body allows it.