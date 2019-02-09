Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: To rejoin rotation
Parsons (not injury related) is expected to rejoin the Grizzlies' rotation going forward, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Parsons left the team indefinitely in early-January while his agent and management worked to structure a resolution for his future with the organization. Now that the trade deadline has passed without a move he will rejoin the team as well as its rotation going forward. Knee injuries have plagued Parsons in recent years, so it remains to be seen what type of workload he will see.
