Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Traded to Hawks
Parsons was traded to the Hawks on Wednesday in exchange for Solomon Hill and Miles Plumlee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Parsons, who has been having repeated injury problems, hasn't played over 700 minutes since the 2015-16 season. The Grizzlies were likely anxious to get his salary off the books, as he's owed $25.1 million next season. This deal ultimately comes down to an exchange of bloated salaries, and it's unlikely Parsons plays a significant role in Atlanta.
