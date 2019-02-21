Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will be part of rotation
Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Thursday that Parsons will be part of the team's rotation, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Parons officially rejoined the team at practice Thursday, and while there was speculation as to whether or not Parsons would actually play, Bickerstaff confirmed that the former Florida standout will be featured in the rotation. Given how long it has been since Parsons last played, he will likely play very limited minutes in his return to action, as chances are it will be some time before he is up to speed and his conditioning is in order. The Grizzlies will also likely have an emphasis on their younger talent, and with Parsons not expected to be part of the team's long-term plans, guys like Justin Holiday and Bruno Caboclo are gonna take precedence over him.
