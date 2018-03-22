Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will be rested Thursday

Parsons will not play in Thursday's game against the Hornets due to rest purposes.

Parsons has been rested periodically throughout March, and with the Grizzlies playing on the second night of a back-to-back Thursday, he will be sidelined yet again. Parsons will likely return to the lineup once the team returns home Saturday to play the Lakers, but in his absence, Ben McLemore may see a slight bump in usage on the wing.