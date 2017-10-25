Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will be rested Wednesday vs. Mavericks

Parsons will sit out Wednesday's game against the Mavericks for rest.

Parsons has been on a strict 15-minute workload over the first three games of the season and the Grizzlies will only further monitor his workload on Wednesday, as he'll sit out the game entirely for rest on the first night of a back-to-back set. This will likely happen on-and-off this season and it's unclear when Parsons will be cleared of a restriction when active, so he remains a guy to avoid in most fantasy leagues. With Parsons resting and JaMychal Green (foot/ankle) still out, Jarell Martin will likely get all minutes he can handle at power forward, while Brandan Wright could shift over and see extra time there as well.