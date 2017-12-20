Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will be rested Wednesday

Parsons will sit out Wednesday's game against the Warriors for rest, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

The Grizzlies are heading into a back-to-back set, so as usual, Parsons will sit out one of the two contest. That means he'll sit out Wednesday's game, but is fully expected to be back in the lineup for Thursday's tilt with the Suns. With Parsons out, look for James Ennis and Dillon Brooks to pick up some more minutes.