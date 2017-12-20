Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will be rested Wednesday
Parsons will sit out Wednesday's game against the Warriors for rest, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
The Grizzlies are heading into a back-to-back set, so as usual, Parsons will sit out one of the two contest. That means he'll sit out Wednesday's game, but is fully expected to be back in the lineup for Thursday's tilt with the Suns. With Parsons out, look for James Ennis and Dillon Brooks to pick up some more minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out for rest Saturday vs. Boston•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Active Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Probable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays season-high 27 minutes in start•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Back in the lineup Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...