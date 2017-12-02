Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will be sidelined two games

Parsons is dealing with right knee and ankle soreness after landing on an opposing player's foot during Friday's game against the Spurs. He'll sit out Saturday's game against the Cavaliers and Monday's game against the Timberwolves as a result.

The Grizzlies are phrasing Parsons' absence as a way to 'alleviate soreness', so it seems like they're opting to play the situation conservatively. In his absence, James Ennis and Deyonta Davis are candidates to see extra run. The team could also opt to recall players from the G-League to help deal with the number of injuries at the NBA level.