Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will not play Monday
Parsons (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.
This will be the third straight missed game for Parsons, as an illness continues to hamper him. It's unclear exactly when Parsons is going to be able to return to the lineup, given given that he's been out for majority of the season, his absence won't have much of an impact on the team's rotation.
More News
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Saturday•
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Friday•
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Not practicing Thursday•
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's return•
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Wednesday•
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plans to play Wednesday•
