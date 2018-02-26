Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will not play Monday

Parsons (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics.

This will be the third straight missed game for Parsons, as an illness continues to hamper him. It's unclear exactly when Parsons is going to be able to return to the lineup, given given that he's been out for majority of the season, his absence won't have much of an impact on the team's rotation.

