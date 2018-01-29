Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will not play vs. Suns

Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns.

This will be Parsons' 14th consecutive absence as he continues to battle right knee soreness, and while he is considered day-to-day, it's unclear exactly when he'll be able to return to the floor. Until the Grizzlies provide a timetable for Parsons, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis.