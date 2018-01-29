Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will not play vs. Suns
Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns.
This will be Parsons' 14th consecutive absence as he continues to battle right knee soreness, and while he is considered day-to-day, it's unclear exactly when he'll be able to return to the floor. Until the Grizzlies provide a timetable for Parsons, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable Monday vs. Suns•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out vs. 76ers•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Still out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain out Friday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...