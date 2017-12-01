Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Friday

Parsons (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Spurs, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Parsons came into Friday questionable after missing Wednesday's game against the Spurs, but it was just a precautionary measure to rest and reduce the soreness in his right knee. Expect Parsons to return to his usual role off the bench Friday night.

