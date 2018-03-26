Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Monday vs. Timberwolves
Parsons (knee) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune reports.
Parsons missed the last two games with a sore knee, but will now rejoin the Grizzlies and is available to play Monday. He'll likely see minutes in the teens at best, however, so fantasy owners will likely want to temper expectations for him in his return. Parsons has averaged just 4.7 points and 1.3 rebounds across 14.0 minutes in the last seven games he's played in.
