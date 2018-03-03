Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Saturday

Parsons (illness) will play during Saturday's contest against the Magic, Rob Fischer of Fox Sports Southeast reports.

Parsons has missed 25 of the past 26 games at first due to knee issues, but later due to an illness. With both clearing up, he'll return to action Saturday. Over his past 10 appearances, Parsons has averaged 8.7 points, 2.9 boards and 2.1 assists across 21.8 minutes.