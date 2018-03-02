Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Saturday
Parsons (illness) will play Saturday against the Magic, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Due to a combination of knee soreness and, most recently, an illness, Parsons has been sidelined for 24 of the past 25 games. It's unclear if he'll play a full workload, but he hasn't eclipsed 27 minutes during any game this season. Overall, on the year, he's averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20.6 minutes while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from long range.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Suns•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will not play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...