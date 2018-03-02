Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Saturday

Parsons (illness) will play Saturday against the Magic, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Due to a combination of knee soreness and, most recently, an illness, Parsons has been sidelined for 24 of the past 25 games. It's unclear if he'll play a full workload, but he hasn't eclipsed 27 minutes during any game this season. Overall, on the year, he's averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 20.6 minutes while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from long range.