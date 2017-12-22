Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Thursday

Parsons, who was rested for Wednesday's game, will take the floor Thursday, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

It was assumed Parsons would play Thursday, so this is simply a confirmation. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

