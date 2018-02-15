Play

Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Wednesday

Parsons (knee) will play Wednesday against the Thunder.

Parsons has missed the past 20 games with a knee injury, however he will make his return in the Grizzlies last game before the All-Star break. Coming off a lengthy absence, Parsons will likely be on a minutes restriction, which would prevent him from making much of a fantasy impact.

