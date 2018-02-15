Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Wednesday
Parsons (knee) will play Wednesday against the Thunder.
Parsons has missed the past 20 games with a knee injury, however he will make his return in the Grizzlies last game before the All-Star break. Coming off a lengthy absence, Parsons will likely be on a minutes restriction, which would prevent him from making much of a fantasy impact.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plans to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Goes through full practice•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Listed as out Tuesady•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...