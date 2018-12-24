Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain inactive
Parsons (knee) has been medically cleared to play but will remain a healthy inactive for an indefinite amount of time, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Parson has been out since late October with swelling in his right knee, but he was able to play in the team's scrimmage Saturday and could play in game. It looks like, however, that the Grizzlies aren't in any rush to bring the swingman back onto the floor. It's unclear exactly when the Grizzlies plan on bringing Parsons back into the rotation.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Nearing return to health•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out two more weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out another two weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out at least two more weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Saturday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...