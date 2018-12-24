Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain inactive

Parsons (knee) has been medically cleared to play but will remain a healthy inactive for an indefinite amount of time, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Parson has been out since late October with swelling in his right knee, but he was able to play in the team's scrimmage Saturday and could play in game. It looks like, however, that the Grizzlies aren't in any rush to bring the swingman back onto the floor. It's unclear exactly when the Grizzlies plan on bringing Parsons back into the rotation.